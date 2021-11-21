Where to find TM 99 Waterfall in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be searching for multiple TMs and HMs during your Pokémon journey. You’ll need these to advance through the rest of the game. For those searching for TM 99 Waterfall, you’ll be able to find this at a specific location in the game. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where you need to go to find TM 99 Waterfall in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll have to wait to find it at the end of your game. Make sure you continue through the story and reach Sunyshore City, the location with the final Gym Leader that you battle against. You’ll be facing off against Volkner, the Electric-type Gym Leader.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you beat him, leave his Gym building and proceed to the northern beach in Sunyshore City. There, you’ll meet Jasmine, and she’ll offer you the Waterfall TM. She is here before you beat the eighth Gym Leader, but she will not give you the TM until you complete this battle. After that, you can freely use it anywhere in the world, so long as there’s a waterfall in front of you. You’re going to need this as an HM to access the Elite Four location.