Where to find TM13 Ice Beam in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ice Beam can cause a deep freeze towards your opponents in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It can be found in the mid-game of these remakes, so after collecting some cash, you’ll be ready to dominate for Pokémon supremacy.

You can find TM13 Ice Beam in Veilstone City at the Department Store. It is east of Solaceon Town and north of the near coastal Pastoria City, where you can find the Great Marsh Gate. Once you’ve arrived in the rocky Veilstone City, head to the Pokémon Center and go northwest to find the Department Store. It is colored yellow and green. A woman in a nice white dress and a pink bow on her hat is standing around it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the huge shopping experience and find the elevator on the top right of the first floor. Go inside and tell the polite employee that you want to spend some cash on the third floor. Once you’re there, go to the bottom left of the room and talk to the cashier that is facing away from the camera. She sells a slew of powerful TMs that are ready for purchase, including Fire Blast and Flamethrower. What we want to focus on is Ice Beam. On the list, it’s below Thunderbolt and above Solar Beam.

Ice Beam costs $3000, which is far cheaper than Fire Blast and Hyper Beam. It also packs a punch with 90 power and has a decent accuracy of 100. Unfortunately, the PP is rather low at 10 but you can always improve it with a PP Up.