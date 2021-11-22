Where to find TM35 Flamethrower in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

TM35 Flamethrower is the weaker but more effective brother of Fire Blast in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl but it’s still vital in any fire-type’s arsenal of attacks. Here is where to find it.

You’ll find TM35 Flamethrower in Veilstone City, which is east of Solaceon Town and north of Pastoria City. Take a glance at the map below to get the proper location. You might have to fight a bunch of Ponyta on Route 215 to get to it as they spawn often in the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the rocky city, find the Pokémon Center and then go northwest from that location. You’ll be greeted by a tall yellow and green building. A charming woman with a white hat and a pink bowtie is hanging around the area. Go inside and run to the elevator on the top right. Tell the employee to head up to the third floor. Sprint to the cashier on the bottom left of the room. She will be facing away from the camera.

From this menu, you’ll see TM35 Flamethrower below Focus Blast. It’s slightly cheaper than Fire Blast for $3000. Earn enough money to buy it and then it will be added to your bag. Be careful with how you use it, however, as you only have one TM from this purchase to use. We used it with our Ponyta, but it will work with many other fire-type Pokémon, in addition to a fighting type like Machoke.

It might be weaker than Fire Blast, but you have to keep in mind that this move has a higher PP by 10 and better Accuracy. It could be more worthwhile to use Flamethrower instead.