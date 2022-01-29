There are dozens of Pokémon for you to catch and encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as you explore the Hisui region. Many of these Pokémon are iconic ones you’ve seen in previous games, and now you’ll have the chance to learn more about them. A notable Pokémon you might be trying to find is Togepi, the Pokémon that has barely hatched out of its egg. In this guide, we will cover where to find Togepi in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are several locations for you to find Togepi. The most notable location you can find it earlier in your game is in the Crimson Mirelands after you’ve completed your work with the Noble Pokémon, Kleavor. You can find Togepi wandering around the Cottonsedge Prairie. Head over to that location, and try to find it. You should see it walking around. Other players have reported seeing Togepi in Cobalt Coastlands in Bathers’ Lagoon and Tranquility Cove.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Togepi is a small Pokémon, so you may have a little trouble finding it. After you catch this Pokémon, you’ll need to increase its friendship to evolve it into Togetic, the second form, and then a Shiny Stone on Togetic to have it evolve into a Togekiss.