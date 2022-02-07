Where to find Togetic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

It seems off that you can find Togetic out in the wild. After all, this evolution takes extremely high friendship to evolve. Either way, you can find Togetic in the wild, but only in a few areas. Catching Togetic is hard to do and requires some good aim. Here is where you can find Togetic in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Togetic might not be the Pokémon on the top of your catch list, but you will need to capture it to complete your Pokédex. If you are still trying to find out where this evasive ‘Mon is, head to the Crimson Mirelands. You may have come across Togepi here in the area called the Cottensedge Prairie. You can find Togetic in the same area, or you can find it by going to Bolderoll Slope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you decide to search Cottensedge Prairie, find the field of white flowers where Togepi can normally be found. If you look in the sky above the nearby cliff, Togetic will be flying in circles. Togetic can also be found flying above the river in Bolderoll Slope near the waterfall. Be sure to bring plenty of Wing Balls or Feather Balls to catch Togetic With. Togetic won’t run away if you end up not catching it at first.