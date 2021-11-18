Where to find Undaunted Reward Boxes during the Undaunted Event for The Elder Scrolls Online

The Undaunted Event will have you exploring Tamriel’s many dungeons and delves seeking riches and loot. Completing the location rewards you with items called Undaunted Reward Boxes and you can collect them through the end of the event. They contain all sorts of items and even have a chance to drop rare Opal Weapons. Here’s all you need to know about Undaunted Reward Boxes and how to get them.

Types of Undaunted Reward Boxes

There are two types of Undaunted Reward Boxes you can collect: Glorious Undaunted Reward Box and regular ones. Glorious Undaunted Reward Boxes drop the first time you defeat a dungeon’s final boss each day. They are guaranteed to include an Opal Weapon Style page such as Iceheart, Lord Warden, Nightflame, Swarm Mother, and the newest addition of the Chokethorn Opal Weapon Style.

Regular Undaunted Reward Boxes can be found after completing Bolgrul’s daily Undaunted delve quest. They may also drop from a Glorious Undaunted Reward Box.

Delves and Dungeons

To find Glorious Undaunted Reward Boxes, you’ll need to go to any delve or dungeon. Delves are marked as a torch on your map, while dungeons look like caves. After you kill the boss at the end of either location, you will be rewarded with a Glorious Undaunted Reward Box.

The Undaunted Event ends on November 30.