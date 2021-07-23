Amazon Game Studios’ upcoming title New World is gearing up for its official release. However, enthusiasts who want to start early can play the beta version of the game, which is currently live.

New World has a variety of weaponry, each with its own set of benefits. One of those weapons is Ice Gauntlet, a magical glove that packs both utility and damage. Players that are interested in using the weapon can craft it using 12 Iron Ingots, 5x Coarse Leather, and 6x Water Arcana. That said, Water Arcana, in particular, is not easy to acquire. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining where to find Water Arcana in New World.

How to get Water Arcana

Image via Amazon Game Studios

In order to get their hands on Water Arcana, players need to collect Water Mote. It is essentially a water droplet that can be found on Rivercress, Springstones, and Floating Spinefish. That said, Rivercress is generally the best option to go with as they can be found on every riverbank. Players can get up to 6 Water Motes from a single Rivercess so farming them shouldn’t be tough.

Water Mote then can be used for crafting Water Arcana. Furthermore, it is also used as a crating material for Stonecutting, Armoring, and Furnishing trade skills in New World.