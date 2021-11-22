Where to find Water Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’re going to need to find exclusive items to evolve some Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Several of these Pokémon will need a Water Stone to evolve and reach their final evolution. In this guide, we’re going to break down where you can find Water Stones to use on your Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are two ways to find a Water Stone in the game. The first one you can locate is on Route 213, but you can only find the one. You’ll need to make sure you have the HM Surf to reach the location. Jump into the water, look for the Sailor on the right side of the area of the rocks, and then use Surf again, keeping to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other method is by finding them in the Grand Underground. You need to finish the fossil digging minigame where you have a small chance of discovering them. You can increase your chances of Water Stones dropping by collecting Diglett and Dugtrio you find on the path and improving your score on the left side of your screen, underneath the map. You can find multiple Water Stones in the Grand Underground.