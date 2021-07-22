Where to find wild rabbits and birds in The Sims 4 – All locations

There are several wild animals that you can find wandering around in The Sims 4’s Cottage Living expansion in Henford-on-Bagley, namely rabbits and birds. These creatures can be beneficial to you, and with a little bit of effort on your Sim’s part, become a helpful addition to your homestead. While rabbits are known to sometimes wander through your property, wild birds are typically found throughout the Henford-on-Bagley community. In this guide, we detail where to find wild rabbits and birds in The Sims 4 and all of their locations.

These are all of the locations you find wild rabbits and birds in the wild in Henford-on-Bagley. The small stump locations will be the rabbit homes, and the larger dead trees are where you can find birds. There are two rabbit dens in The Bramblewood and one bird nest. In The Old New Henford, you can find one of each den.

Your Sims can visit these locations to interact with the rabbits and birds inhabiting these residences directly, or you can choose to purchase property within these smaller communities for a chance to see them close to your home. If you’re attempting to befriend any of the wild rabbits or birds, you’re better off visiting them in the middle of the day rather than at night. They’ll be trying to sleep, and bothering them at the dead of night is a good way to make an enemy real quick.

If you successfully befriend a rabbit or bird, you’ll be able to add a den on your property, making it easier for animals to remain at your property at all times. This is a good way to make sure you always have a rabbit close by to look after your garden when you’re too busy with the day-to-day demands of running your household.