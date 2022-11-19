You can find Toedscool while wandering around the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a twist on the original Pokémon, Tentacool, and in this form, it can freely walk around the region using two legs, rather than being restricted to water. Although it has a new appearance and typing, Toedscool also has an evolution. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Toedscool evolves into Toedscruel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toedscool does not have a complicated evolution. You will only need to evolve Toedscool beyond level 30, and it will become a Toedscruel. It’s a similar transformation form to Tentacool becoming Tentacruel, although it has the same typing. Toedscruel will also be a Grass and Ground-type Pokémon, which you may want to use on your team against the various Gym Leaders or the other Titan Pokémon you can find scattered throughout the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The real challenge will be attempting to find Toedscool. It’s a rare Pokémon that rarely appears in the wild. There are a handful of places you can find it in the Paldea region, but having it spawn in the wild for you to catch is the real trouble. We’ve had a good amount of success in having it spawn to the northwest of Medali, one of the major cities in Paldea. Again, it is a rare spawn, so searching the areas you can find it will be key.

After you evolve Toedscool into Toedscrue, it will remain a Grass and Ground-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Flying, and Bug-type attacks, but it will be resistant against Ground and Rock-type moves and immune to Electric-type attacks.