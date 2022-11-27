Where to get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Choice Band is a Held Item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that boosts the Attack stat of one specific move of a Pokémon. It is a powerful item that is capable of turning tides in a battle if used efficiently. However, obtaining the item in the game is not easy and will require players to pay a hefty price. That said, if you are curious to find out where you can get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

Related: Where to get a Choice Scarf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to head to Mesagoza’s Delibird Presents store. Here, the item can be purchased for a whooping ₽100,000, making it one of the most expensive items in the game. Needless to say, most won’t be able to afford the item even if they generally take a frugal approach to the game. Hence, if you aim to get a Choice Band, ensure you are saving more and spending less. Furthermore, the item won’t appear in the Mesagoza’s Delibird Presents store until you complete the main storyline, so it’s pretty much post-game content.

If you are short on money, there are several ways in the game that allow you to earn money quickly. One of the best ways to do so is by constantly playing Tera Raids. Not only do you get a lot of XP and a chance to catch a strong Pokémon, but the items you get as potential drops can also be sold for a decent amount.