Where to get a Choice Scarf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen 4, the Choice Scarf Held Item continues its reign in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet along with its fellow Held Items, the Choice Band and Choice Specs. Held Items have long since been used in both competitive and casual Pokémon battles. In this generation, most of them can either be found in the overworld, or can be purchased from the Delibird Presents Shops in Cascarrafa, Mesagoza and Levincia. Here is where you can acquire a Choice Scarf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get a Choice Scarf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Choice Scarf can be purchased from the Delibird Presents Shop at Mesagoza. It will be unlocked after you have acquired 4 Gym Badges, and will be available for purchase for a pretty hefty price tag of ₽100,000. It is a popular Held Item, especially in the competitive scene, as it raises the user’s Speed stat, though they will only be allowed to use a single move. This allows slower Pokémon to potentially outspeed Pokémon they normally would not be able to outspeed, which may sometimes mean the difference between victory or defeat. However, be mindful of the single move restriction, as a Choice-locked Pokémon will become susceptible to getting revenge killed if your opponent switches in a revenge killer that can capitalise on the move it is currently locked into.

With that being said, the Choice Scarf is a fun and unique Held Item to play around. Pokémon with decent Speed and powerful offensive moves will benefit the most from the Choice Scarf’s speed boost, often playing the roles of fast sweepers or revenge killers on their teams. Examples include but are not limited to Garchomp, Salamence and Gengar, all great Pokémon in their own right. Throw in a Choice Scarf and they will become terrifyingly fast threats that are hard for any opponent to ignore.