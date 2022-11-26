Where to get Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Abilities that inflict status ailment or lower the stats are common in most Pokémon games, and this is also the case with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These abilities can catch anyone off guard if unprepared, ultimately leading to a defeat. In most scenarios, players will end up using a consumable or another move that counters the opposing abilities. However, players can also utilize Covert Cloak, which negates any additional effects by the opposing Pokémon that can alter your Pokémon’s stat or inflict a status condition. If you are looking to obtain a Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

How to get Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The obvious method to obtain the Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is purchasing it from Delibird Presents shop in Levincia. This will cost you ₽20,000, which is a lot of money, especially if you are new to the game.

If you do not have enough money to buy Covert Cloak or simply don’t want to spend the required amount, one is hidden beneath one of the trees, to the west of the Montenevera Pokemon Center, between two snowdrifts. However, you can only equip it to one Pokémon at a time and will need to shell out money if you want more.

If you generally lack money in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, completing Tera Raids is one of the best methods to make money. The item drops you get in Tera Raids are generally uncommon or rare and can be sold for a decent amount.