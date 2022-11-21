Where to get a Clear Amulet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that lower your team’s stats are annoying, whether they come from your opponent or your active Pokemon. If they’re attached to self-buffs from your side, they exist as a sense of balance. If an opponent uses something like Growl, Leer, or Scary Eyes, that’s a straight hit to your combat effectiveness.

Equip the Clear Amulet, however, and you don’t have to worry about either instance. No move you or your opponents use can lower your Pokemon’s stats, nor can your partners’ abilities debuff their stats in any way. Here’s how to get your hands on as many Clear Amulets as you need.

How to get the Clear Amulet held item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get your hands on a Clear Amulet. The most straightforward is to collect four Gym Badges and purchase the item at any of the game’s Delibird Presents stores for 30,000 Pokemon Dollars. The easiest store to find is at the bottom and to the right of the large staircase in Mesagoza.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Being an open world game, you have no particular order to challenge Paldeas eight Gyms in, but there is a best order to take on the Gym Leaders. In short, head west to the Bug Gym, east to the Grass Gym, north of the Grass Gym to the Electric Gym, and then back northwest to the Water Gym. That order will keep your opponents’ Pokemon at or below level 30 and provides a reasonably linear difficulty curve.

The other way to get a Clear Amulet is to defeat nine Trainers in West Province (Area One), then head to the League Representative at the Pokemon Center in West Province (Area One) — North. They’ll confirm you defeated the nine required Trainers and give you a Clear Amulet.