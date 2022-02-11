Where to get all Gold Reserves upgrades in Dead Cells

Dead Cells, like most rogue-likes, features a progression system that carries over from one life to another. From increased Health Flask carrying capacity to the ability to carry an additional weapon, these upgrades are important to unlock for progression. One of the most important upgrades to unlock as soon as possible is the Gold Reserves upgrade, which allows you to retain some base gold from a previous life. Here’s where to get all Gold Reserve upgrades in Dead Cells.

Gold Reserve upgrades can normally be unlocked via the Collector, in the safe zone in between biomes. There are certain restrictions to unlocking the higher tiers, however:

Gold Reserves I : 5 Cells

: 5 Cells Gold Reserves II : Gold Reserves I purchased, 35 Cells

: Gold Reserves I purchased, 35 Cells Gold Reserves III : Gold Reserves II purchased, 8 additional items unlocked, 100 Cells

: Gold Reserves II purchased, 8 additional items unlocked, 100 Cells Gold Reserves IV : Gold Reserves III purchased, 15 additional items unlocked, 200 Cells

: Gold Reserves III purchased, 15 additional items unlocked, 200 Cells Gold Reserves V: Blueprint acquired, Gold Reserves IV purchased, 30 additional items unlocked, 400 Cells

The blueprint for Gold Reserves V can be found in the Ancient Sewers biome, accessible from the Corrupted Prison (Spider Rune access) or the Toxic Sewers (Ram Rune access.) Furthermore, to acquire the item, you require the Homunculus Rune, which is obtained from The Hand of the King boss in The Throne Room.