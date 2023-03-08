All Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania outfits and how to unlock them
Fight against the vampire lord and his minions in style.
As advertised on the poster art in the DLC’s description for Steam, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania offers 20 new stylish outfits that you equip for The Beheaded protagonist. Some, like the Dracula Outfit, provide The Prisoner with a fresh dapper look. On the other hand, outfits like the Alucard Outfit or Maria Outfit will simply give you an almost identical look to their corresponding NPCs. Whatever the case, this DLC provides you with enough styles to last more than a few runs as you grind toward unlocking the new weapons or acquiring more Boss Stem Cells.
Related: How to enter the Master’s Keep in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
Unlocking every outfit in Dead Cells Return to Castlevania
If you are determined to unlock all 20 of the Dead Cells Return to Castlevania outfits, there are three things you should know:
- Some costumes are acquired by performing specific tasks, such as finding NPCs, accessing secret areas, or simply progressing the expansion’s storyline. Another way you will unlock a few of the new outfits is by farming a particular mob.
- Boss-related outfits come in different variants, depending on how many Boss Stem Cells are activated.
- There are two more “flawless” versions that are only obtained by defeating the two DLC bosses without losing any HP.
Here is an index to clarify the requirements for unlocking each Castlevania outfit in Dead Cells:
|Outfit(s)
|How to unlock
|Death
|Beat Death on the standard difficulty.
|Cold Death
Edgy Death
Red Death
Spectral Death
|Beat Death with one or more Boss Stem Cells activated.
|Flawless Death
|Beat Death without losing any HP.
|Dracula
|Beat Dracula on the standard difficulty twice.
|Doctor Dracula
Mathias Cronqvist
Pompous Dracula
Vigilante Dracula
|Beat Dracula with one or more Boss Stem Cells activated.
|Flawless Dracula
|Beat Dracula without losing any HP.
|Alucard
|Speak to Alucard outside Dracula’s throne room in the Master’s Keep.
|Maria
|Get the Ribboned Key from the cat in Castle Outskirts and free Maria.
|Richter
|Free Richter in Dracula’s Castle (after Clock Room) and clear the run.
|Sypha
Trevor
|Enter the hidden chamber above the entrance of the Master’s Keep.
|Simon
|Find a room in Dracula’s Castle containing a mask with a bleeding eye
|Haunted Armor
|This outfit is an exceptionally rare drop from Armor Knights.
|Hector
|This outfit is an exceptionally rare drop from Dire Werewolves.