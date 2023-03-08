All Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania outfits and how to unlock them

As advertised on the poster art in the DLC’s description for Steam, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania offers 20 new stylish outfits that you equip for The Beheaded protagonist. Some, like the Dracula Outfit, provide The Prisoner with a fresh dapper look. On the other hand, outfits like the Alucard Outfit or Maria Outfit will simply give you an almost identical look to their corresponding NPCs. Whatever the case, this DLC provides you with enough styles to last more than a few runs as you grind toward unlocking the new weapons or acquiring more Boss Stem Cells.

Unlocking every outfit in Dead Cells Return to Castlevania

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are determined to unlock all 20 of the Dead Cells Return to Castlevania outfits, there are three things you should know:

Some costumes are acquired by performing specific tasks, such as finding NPCs, accessing secret areas, or simply progressing the expansion’s storyline. Another way you will unlock a few of the new outfits is by farming a particular mob. Boss-related outfits come in different variants, depending on how many Boss Stem Cells are activated. There are two more “flawless” versions that are only obtained by defeating the two DLC bosses without losing any HP.

Here is an index to clarify the requirements for unlocking each Castlevania outfit in Dead Cells: