How to get the Abyssal Trident in Dead Cells’ The Queen and The Sea DLC

If you’ve dug into Dead Cells’ The Queen & the Sea DLC, then you know there’s a bunch of new gear to get your hands on. While the adorable Leghugger can be recruited as your seafaring sidekick, there’s a special weapon found a little deeper into the DLC that you’re going to want to add to your reserves. Here’s where you’ll find the Abyssal Trident.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, you need to reach the Infested Shipwreck, the first of the new biomes in the DLC. Once there, be on the lookout for special loot drops — Map Parts, like the one pictured above. Given Dead Cells’ procedurally generated nature, we can’t tell you exactly where to find an enemy carrying a Map Part, but if you explore thoroughly and beat every baddie in the biome, you’ll be guaranteed to find them. There are four in total, and once you collect them all, you’ll assemble the full map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, check your map and look for a red X — it marks the spot, as they say. Go to this location and use the Ram Rune to slam the ground, which will dig up the Forked Key. Most likely, you already found the locked door that matches this key as you were hunting down the four Map Parts. If not, keep exploring until you find it. The Spider Rune is required to reach it, as a heads up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the door and head inside to find the Abyssal Trident in its shrine. Take it for yourself to permanently unlock it; it’ll start showing up in treasure chests and shops just like the Leghugger. The trident has a multi-part attack: a circular slash, followed by a piercing charge that will deal critical damage after a few feet. You can finish with another rounded slash to deal an additional critical hit. It’s the perfect sunken treasure to add to your arsenal.