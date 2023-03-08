How to unlock Richter mode in Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

In the Dead Cells’ latest DLC of Return to Castlevania, there is a secret game mode called “Richter mode,” which involves playing as Richter Belmont in Dracula’s Castle. Completion of this mode will reward you with a playable Richter outfit, similar to how finding Maria in the Castle’s Outskirts unlocks her corresponding costume. Nonetheless, many players might have gone on to defeat Dracula and missed out on this novel game mode. Conversely, some might wonder why they haven’t discovered any hidden mode in Dracula’s Castle, no matter how hard they search.

Finding and freeing Richter in Dead Cells Return to Castlevania

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t met Dracula in Return to Castlevania of Dead Cells but have thoroughly explored Dracula’s Castle, you cannot discover Richter mode until you have accessed the “second instance” of the castle. If you recall, the game notifies you with a message during your next run after defeating Death. The notice states you can only access the DLC’s biomes once per run. Therefore, you must continue through the biomes like a regular run and defeat the boss of the Clock Room, after which you can reenter Dracula’s Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have accessed Dracula’s Castle via the Clock Room in Dead Cells, your next step to unlocking Richter mode is finding the vampire hunter’s cage inside the palace. To do so, search for a room with two yellow statuettes holding out their hands to each other in an hourglass-esque shape. Typically, this room will spawn on the far right side of Dracula’s Castle. Once you have found it, use the “Cross” prompt to enter the prison chamber containing Richter’s cage. After talking to the Belmont and freeing him, you can access Richter mode on your subsequent runs in Dead Cells. To start the DLC’s game mode, reach the cage’s location again in the castle and activate the “???” prompt.