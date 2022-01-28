Where to get Apricorns in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Apricorns are one of the most crucial resources in Pokémon Legends: Arceus — Pokéballs can’t be crafted without them. You’ll want to make sure you have plenty of Apricorns in your inventory, especially if your aim tends to be off when trying to catch Pokémon and you go through Pokéballs quickly. Thankfully, Apricorns aren’t hard to find.

Related: Where to find Oran Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Apricorns grow on trees and can be identified easily. Their brown, earthy appearance is notably distinct from the more colorful and vibrant Oran berry trees. You’ll find Apricorns right after finishing the introductory mission and being granted access to the game’s first major area, the Obsidian Fieldlands. Apricorns can be found right around the starting point of Aspiration Hill; just scour the area nearby and use your partner Pokémon to gather them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re in a pinch and need Apricorns quickly or just don’t feel like venturing out to gather them yourself, Apricorns can also be found in Jubilife Village. Head over to the village crafting bench in front of the craftworks and speak to Anvin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anvin will sell you the resource at 40 Pokémon dollars per Apricorn. It’s not too pricey of a purchase compared to other materials, but keep the cost in mind so you don’t accidentally spend too much of your hard-earned money.