There are plenty of weird and interesting ingredients that you will come across in Tower of Fantasy. These ingredients can be used in meals to help your character regain health and Satiety. One of the many ingredients you might come across is Balloon Fruit. This odd ingredient looks like one of those spikey seeds became giant. Though they may look weird, Balloon Fruits are something you will want to get your hands on.

Where to get Balloon Fruit in Tower of Fantasy

Some ingredients are easy to find while others are pretty well hidden. Balloon Fruits are one of those ingredients that you might spend hours looking for and never find them. Unfortunately, it seems there are only a few spawn locations for them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get your hands on Balloong Fruits, you can find them in the Astra and Navia regions of the game. If you come across them, you can easily get Balloon Fruit at the start of the game during your time at Astra Shelter. The locations for the fruits are marked on the map above. These locations have been where we have had the best luck finding this ingredient. When you do come across them, you will find a green, spikey fruit, on a short stalk similar to how the strawberries grow.

How to use Balloon Fruit

Balloon Fruit is really good to eat without other ingredients and works great if you are in need of some quick healing and don’t have other cooked food on you. Eating a Balloon Fruit will restore two Satiety points and heal your character for five percent of their total health plus an additional 6,800HP. You can still use this fruit in meals if you go to any of the cooking stations sprinkled around the various regions of the game.