Where to get Bird Wyvern Gems in Monster Hunter Rise

The resources you acquire and grind in Monster Hunter Rise will be how you upgrade your weapons and forge new armor. When you reach the high-rank missions in the game, you’ll be battling against more powerful monsters, and these creatures will have various new resources for you to harvest. But you need to fight them repeatedly to gain those resources and bring them to the smithy for new equipment. What’s great is many of the new armor pieces have updated looks, giving them a fresh appearance for high-rank hunters. A tough resource to acquire are Bird Wyvern Gems. They’re on par with the other Wyvern Gems resource.

You can only acquire Bird Wyvern Gems from particular monsters, and there’s a low chance you’ll be able to acquire them after defeating those creatures. Here’s the entire list for all the creatures in Monster Hunter Rise that drop Bird Wyvern Gems.

Aknosom

Great Baggi

Great Izuchi

Great Wroggi

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Pukei-Pukei

There are only a handful of creatures that have a chance to drop them. Luckily, most of them are monsters you can battle early on in the game, such as the Great Baggi, Izuchu, and Wroggi, along with the Aknosom, Kulu-Ya-Ku. The Pukei-Pukei is probably the toughest on this list due to the amount of poison it can spew out during the fight, especially when it’s enraged.

There are five different chances for this item to drop when battling one of these monsters. A Bird Wyvern Gem can drop as a target reward, a capture reward, a broken part reward, when you carve the creature, and as a dropped material reward. However, the chances of it being any of these drops is pretty low. Of the six monsters, the Great Wroggi has the best chance of a Bird Wyvern Gem dropping as a broken part reward at a 12% chance, followed by the Great Baggi for the same reward, at a 10% chance. The other chances for a Bird Wyvern Gem dropping across all six monsters is roughly 5 to 7%, and sometimes even worse.

Your best chance to farm this resource to hunt for the Great Baggi and Wroggi in lower level hunts. While the chances are pretty low, fighting these monsters over and over again shouldn’t be too much of a problem given how early you can find them, even when participating in high rank hunts.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.