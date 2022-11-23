Where to get Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find multiple items and resources while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are important to preparing for your journey to take on several powerful trainers and other wild Pokémon. Bottle Caps are one of the notable items you will want to find. Here’s what you need to know about where you can get Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find Bottle Caps at any Delibird Present store locations in Paldea. There are three stores in Mesagoza, one in the north part of Levincia, and another on the northwest side of Cascarrafa, on the west side of Paldea. These stores should have the same Bottle Caps for sale, and they will be worth 20,000 on the vendors. They’re an expensive item, but they’re a useful token for you to acquire.

The Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are how you can upgrade a Pokémon’s stat, vastly improving it from its usual stats. You’ll want to use Bottle Caps if you don’t plan to invest the time into breeding your Pokémon or trying to hone out the perfect IVs for their stats.

The problem with acquiring these Bottle Caps is that it will cost money or LP. Between the two, LP is probably the best way o acquire these items as you can regularly acquire LP from participating in Tera Raids. You can find Tera Raids throughout Paldea, but it will be time-consuming, and you may need a team of other players to help you take out the toughest ones.

However, the Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are far easier to acquire than in other games. We recommend you focus on grabbing them when you complete the game and start to challenge the Gym Leaders to rematches.