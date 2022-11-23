Nature Mints are an important part of the Pokémon series, and they return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll want to utilize these items to change the Natures of your preferred Pokémon. These are a good way to have your ideal Pokémon with their perfect IVs and EVs receive a specific Nature, further optimizing their stats. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Nature Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Nature Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways for you to get Nature Mints in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There is an indirect and more direct method, so long as you have enough money to purchase them while playing the game. The direct process has you visiting any of the Chansey Stores you find throughout Paldea. You can search any of them when you reach the end of the end, roughly around when you receive all eight badges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found them in every Chansey Store we visited after obtaining all the badges and completing the other storylines, along with clearing Area Zero. Make your way over to your closest Chansey Store to pick them up. However, it seems players were able to find them before they reached the end of the game, so check back on them often if you’re trying to get them earlier in your playthrough, likely when you have six to seven badges in the Victory Road storyline.

This is the more expensive route of the options. A less expensive but slightly more tedious method involves you reaching the end of the game and finding them as shiny pickups on the ground. We found them every so often while exploring Area Zero, you’ll be able to explore the central part of Paldea. In this region, there are several Paradox and powerful Pokémon for you to battle against throughout this area, and it also features a handful of sparkling items on the ground. However, sparkling items on the ground are relatively difficult to predict what item they’re going to be, so purchasing them from the Chansey Store is likely your best option.