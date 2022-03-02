Where to get Comet Azur in Elden Ring

The Comet Azur sorcery is a powerful piece of magic you can acquire in Elden Ring. With it, you’ll be able to dish out powerful spell attacks against foes at a large distance away, making it difficult for them to close the distance and damage you. Naturally, you’ll want to use this against troublesome player invaders or to begin an encounter against bosses. This guide covers where you can get the Comet Azur spell in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way to the Atlus Plateau region and navigate to the west. Your goal is to reach Mt. Glemir, and you’ll need to head to the Hermit Village on the southwest part of the mountain. Unfortunately, this means navigating entirely around the mountain. You’ll need to make your way down to Seethewather River, head up north towards Volcano Manor, west to Fort Laiedd, and circle the mountain until you reach Hermit Village.

You’ll need to get past the Magma Wyrm and Demi-Human Queen Maggie to reach this location and to speak with the NPC who gives it to you, Primeval Sorcerer Azur. Of the two, you’ll need to fight Demi-Human Queen Maggie because she’s right next to him. Although, you can run past the Magma Wyrm to reach this location. Once you reach the Sorcerer, speak with them, and they’ll give you the spell.