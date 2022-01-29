Where to get Dazzling Honey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One excellent way of distracting Pokémon before you catch them in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is by using Dazzling Honey. The throwable item is specifically for attracting bug Pokémon and others with “fairylike” qualities, but it does tend to work on most who spawn in forests and near other vegetation. Once thrown, it will radiate a strong scent that slowly brings in multiple Pokémon at a time. Here’s where you’re bound to find it.

Although there is a slight chance of it spawning in small quantities in Crimson Mirelands’ Golden Lowlands area, trainers can find bunches of Dazzling Honey in Obsidian Fieldlands’ The Heartwood. This area is one of the last you’ll get access to in Obsidian, being that it is across the river on the south-end of the map. As shown below, The Heartwood is one of the biggest locations in Obsidian, ultimately allowing you to pick up at least seven or eight pieces of Dazzling Honey each time you head there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Particularly, you can find these bits of honey combs under the several blue trees in The Heartwood. A few more pieces also spawn next to the small stream that is in the center of the area. However, you may want to make sure you are not spotted there, as the waterway is typically home to an Alpha Pokémon.

