There are several resources you’ll need to hunt down in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that you can use for crafting recipes or for turning in requests that citizens of Jubilife Village have for you. A notable resource you’ll want to hunt down are Hearty Grains, a type of resource you can find out in the wild while exploring. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to know about where to get Hearty Grains in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Hearty Grains in multiple locations. We had the most success finding it while exploring the Crimson Mirelands, right at the entrance of the location. Head to the southeast part of the camp, and explore the small pool of water in the Golden Lowlands. You should find several Hearty Grains on the ground around this location. After you collect it all, leave the area, and return to it to acquire more.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the most accessible location we’ve reliably discovered Hearty Grains. We’ve also seen other Crimson Mirelands, but find the Golden Lowlands location the best because it’s right next to the base camp, and there are a handful of nodes surrounding the water. You can also purchase it from the shops in Jubilife Village later in the game, from Tuli.