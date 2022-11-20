Where to get Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Destiny Knot is an important item you can find while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a useful item if you want a baby Pokémon to inherit critical IVs from its parents, which is a good way to make some extremely powerful Pokémon that you can use against other players. Tracking down the Destiny Knot might be a little difficult. Here’s what you need to know about where to get the Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find the Destiny Knot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can purchase the Destiny Knot from the Delibird Presents store. It will be one of the available items underneath the Battle Items category. However, you need to visit a specific Delibird Presents store. Not all of these stores have the same inventory, so you may need to travel around Paldea to locate the one you need to find.

The one you need to find is in Mesagoza. This is the starting city where you start your first days at the academy. We also encourage you to progress through the main story, primarily because some of these items won’t show up until you have enough Gym Badges. We were able to find the Destiny Knot for sale after we had acquired at least four Gym Badges and played through the game. When you have four Gym Badges, make your way to the southwest of Mesagoza, and enter the Delibird Presents store. The Destiny Knot will be for sale for 20,000.

You can purchase the item at any time once it’s for sale. This is a good item to acquire early in the game for those who plan to focus on hatching eggs and breeding.