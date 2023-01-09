How to get diamonds in Subnautica
All about the underwater diamond hunt.
Being a survival game, there are plenty of materials to collect in Subnautica for crafting and research. Some are raw, and others are processed, but it’s always good to know how and where to get them. Diamonds are a raw material that you can either prospect from shale or find strewn on the seabed. You will need them for some advanced crafting later in the game, so it’s a good idea to start collecting them early on. For that reason, here’s how to get diamonds in Subnautica.
How and where to get diamonds in Subnautica
Diamonds can be most commonly found in shale outcrops. Otherwise, you can sometimes come across them on the seabed, but that’s a bit more rare. Some biomes are better than others for finding diamonds, but in general, you can find them in:
- Blood Kelp Zone
- Blood Kelp Caves
- Bulb Zone
- Bulb Zone Caves
- Crag Field
- Crash Zone
- Crash Zone Mesas
- Deep Grand Reef
- Deep Sparse Reef
- Grand Reef
- Grand Reef Caves
- Inactive Lava Zone
- Inactive Lava Zone Corridor
- Jellyshroom Cave
- Lost River
- Bone Fields
- Bone Fields Caves
- Corridor
- Ghost Forest
- Junction
- Mountains Corridor
- Mountain Island
- Mountains
- Mountains Caves
- Mushroom Forest
- Sea Treader’s Path
- Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves
- Sparse Reef
- Underwater Islands
- Underwater Islands Caves
For best results and to obtain as many diamonds as you can, we recommend that you look in the following biomes:
- Sea Treader’s Path: follow the Sea Treader Leviathans and look for shale outcrops that they reveal in their wake, then break them to find diamonds.
- Mountain Island: go to the Mountain Island Caves and look for plenty of shale outcrops there.
- Mushroom Forest: the best place to look for diamonds on the seabed.
- Jellyshroom Cave: there are large concentrations of shale outcrops within the local cave systems.