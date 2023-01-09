Being a survival game, there are plenty of materials to collect in Subnautica for crafting and research. Some are raw, and others are processed, but it’s always good to know how and where to get them. Diamonds are a raw material that you can either prospect from shale or find strewn on the seabed. You will need them for some advanced crafting later in the game, so it’s a good idea to start collecting them early on. For that reason, here’s how to get diamonds in Subnautica.

How and where to get diamonds in Subnautica

Diamonds can be most commonly found in shale outcrops. Otherwise, you can sometimes come across them on the seabed, but that’s a bit more rare. Some biomes are better than others for finding diamonds, but in general, you can find them in:

Blood Kelp Zone Blood Kelp Caves

Bulb Zone Bulb Zone Caves

Crag Field

Crash Zone Crash Zone Mesas

Deep Grand Reef

Deep Sparse Reef

Grand Reef Grand Reef Caves

Inactive Lava Zone Inactive Lava Zone Corridor

Jellyshroom Cave

Lost River Bone Fields Bone Fields Caves Corridor Ghost Forest Junction Mountains Corridor

Mountain Island

Mountains Mountains Caves

Mushroom Forest

Sea Treader’s Path Sea Treader’s Tunnel Caves

Sparse Reef

Underwater Islands Underwater Islands Caves



For best results and to obtain as many diamonds as you can, we recommend that you look in the following biomes: