All creature egg locations in Subnautica
Handle with care.
Swimming the seas of Subnautica’s many biomes, you might come upon eggs of various marine fauna scattered over the alien planet. These eggs can be picked up for resources, research, or to be hatched in Alien Containment units. Unless you have experience with the game, you won’t know for sure which critter will come out from the egg until it hatches. Different eggs have different shapes, inventory graphics, inventory sizes, and energy values. In this guide, we will explain what is each biome to go searching for eggs for every creature in Subnautica, as well as other useful information about those eggs.
Where to find creature eggs in Subnautica
While each creature has its home biome in the vast ocean, there are no preset locations for eggs to spawn. This means that they will appear at random locations within their biome, so you will have to search the ocean floor to find them. Furthermore, due to the game’s physics, sometimes the eggs might drop or roll away, ending up in a biome they are not supposed to be in.
Ampeel Egg
- Location: Blood Kelp Zone, Bulb Zone
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 259
- Item ID: shockeregg
Boneshark Egg
- Location: Bulb Zone, Mushroom Forest, Underwater Islands
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 210
- Item ID: bonesharkegg
Crabsnake Egg
- Location: Jellyshroom Cave, inside Jellyshrooms
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 231
- Item ID: crabsnakeegg
Crabsquid Egg
- Location: Deep Grand Reef, Northern Blood Kelp Zone
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 259
- Item ID: crabsquidegg
Crashfish Egg
- Location: Kelp Forest Caves, Safe Shallows, Safe Shallows Caves
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 189
- Item ID: crashegg
Cuddlefish Egg
- Location: Deep Grand Reef Degasi Base, Dunes Sinkhole, Lost River Laboratory, Northeastern Mushroom Forest, Northwestern Mushroom Forest
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 210
- Item ID: cutefishegg
Gasopod Egg
- Location: Crash Zone Mesas, Dunes, Safe Shallows
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 231
- Item ID: gasopodegg
Jellyray Egg
- Location: Deep Grand Reef, Mushroom Forest, Mushroom Forest Caves
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 119
- Item ID: jellyrayegg
Lava Lizard Egg
- Location: Lava Castle, Lava Lakes
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 189
- Item ID: lavalizardegg
Mesmer Egg
- Location: Bulb Zone, Bulb Zone Caves, Lost River, Bone Fields
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 175
- Item ID: mesmeregg
Rabbit Ray Egg
- Location: Safe Shallows
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 140
- Item ID: rabbitrayegg
Sand Shark Egg
- Location: Grassy Plateaus
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 210
- Item ID: sandsharkegg
Spadefish Egg
- Location: Deep Sparse Reef, Grand Reef, Grassy Plateaus Caves, Underwater Islands, Underwater Islands Caves
- Inventory Size: 1
- Energy Value: 140
- Item ID: spadefishegg
Stalker Egg
- Location: Kelp Forest
- Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)
- Energy Value: 105
- Item ID: stalkeregg
