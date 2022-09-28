All creature egg locations in Subnautica

Swimming the seas of Subnautica’s many biomes, you might come upon eggs of various marine fauna scattered over the alien planet. These eggs can be picked up for resources, research, or to be hatched in Alien Containment units. Unless you have experience with the game, you won’t know for sure which critter will come out from the egg until it hatches. Different eggs have different shapes, inventory graphics, inventory sizes, and energy values. In this guide, we will explain what is each biome to go searching for eggs for every creature in Subnautica, as well as other useful information about those eggs.

Where to find creature eggs in Subnautica

While each creature has its home biome in the vast ocean, there are no preset locations for eggs to spawn. This means that they will appear at random locations within their biome, so you will have to search the ocean floor to find them. Furthermore, due to the game’s physics, sometimes the eggs might drop or roll away, ending up in a biome they are not supposed to be in.

Ampeel Egg

Location: Blood Kelp Zone, Bulb Zone

Blood Kelp Zone, Bulb Zone Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 259

259 Item ID: shockeregg Image via Subnautica wiki

Boneshark Egg

Location: Bulb Zone, Mushroom Forest, Underwater Islands

Bulb Zone, Mushroom Forest, Underwater Islands Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 210

210 Item ID: bonesharkegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Crabsnake Egg

Location: Jellyshroom Cave, inside Jellyshrooms

Jellyshroom Cave, inside Jellyshrooms Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 231

231 Item ID: crabsnakeegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Crabsquid Egg

Location: Deep Grand Reef, Northern Blood Kelp Zone

Deep Grand Reef, Northern Blood Kelp Zone Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 259

259 Item ID: crabsquidegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Crashfish Egg

Location: Kelp Forest Caves, Safe Shallows, Safe Shallows Caves

Kelp Forest Caves, Safe Shallows, Safe Shallows Caves Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 189

189 Item ID: crashegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Cuddlefish Egg

Location: Deep Grand Reef Degasi Base, Dunes Sinkhole, Lost River Laboratory, Northeastern Mushroom Forest, Northwestern Mushroom Forest

Deep Grand Reef Degasi Base, Dunes Sinkhole, Lost River Laboratory, Northeastern Mushroom Forest, Northwestern Mushroom Forest Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 210

210 Item ID: cutefishegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Gasopod Egg

Location: Crash Zone Mesas, Dunes, Safe Shallows

Crash Zone Mesas, Dunes, Safe Shallows Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 231

231 Item ID: gasopodegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Jellyray Egg

Location: Deep Grand Reef, Mushroom Forest, Mushroom Forest Caves

Deep Grand Reef, Mushroom Forest, Mushroom Forest Caves Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 119

119 Item ID: jellyrayegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Lava Lizard Egg

Location: Lava Castle, Lava Lakes

Lava Castle, Lava Lakes Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 189

189 Item ID: lavalizardegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Mesmer Egg

Location: Bulb Zone, Bulb Zone Caves, Lost River, Bone Fields

Bulb Zone, Bulb Zone Caves, Lost River, Bone Fields Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 175

175 Item ID: mesmeregg Image via Subnautica wiki

Rabbit Ray Egg

Location: Safe Shallows

Safe Shallows Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 140

140 Item ID: rabbitrayegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Sand Shark Egg

Location: Grassy Plateaus

Grassy Plateaus Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 210

210 Item ID: sandsharkegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Spadefish Egg

Location: Deep Sparse Reef, Grand Reef, Grassy Plateaus Caves, Underwater Islands, Underwater Islands Caves

Deep Sparse Reef, Grand Reef, Grassy Plateaus Caves, Underwater Islands, Underwater Islands Caves Inventory Size: 1

1 Energy Value: 140

140 Item ID: spadefishegg Image via Subnautica wiki

Stalker Egg

Location: Kelp Forest

Kelp Forest Inventory Size: 4 (2×2)

4 (2×2) Energy Value: 105

105 Item ID: stalkeregg Image via Subnautica wiki

