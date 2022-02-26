Where to get Dragon Hearts and what they are for in Elden Ring

Dragon Hearts are a rare item in Elden Ring that you’ll want to try and find. Unfortunately, locating them is a challenge, even more so than the game already is. We recommend taking some time to wait until you can level up and progress through the game, but when you’re ready, Dragon Hearts are extremely useful. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Dragon Hearts and what you use them for in Elden Ring.

Naturally, you’ll be able to find a Dragon Heart from defeating a Dragon in Elden Ring. Any of the dragons you encounter have a chance to drop this item. You might encounter one at the Dragon-burnt Ruins early in the game, and later on, you can find multiple of them on the northeast part of the Lands Between and the Dragon bosses.

When you receive a Dragon heart, you will want to visit the Church of Dragon Communion and the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. These locations feature an altar you can offer the Dragon Hearts to, granting you access to several spells.

These are all spells you learn at the Church of Dragon Communion.

Dragonclaw

Dragonfire

Dragonmaw

These are all spells you can learn at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion.