Dragonhusk Shards are one of the many resources you’ll need to acquire to upgrade your weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Rise. Numerous weapon types require it, so having plenty sitting in your item box is never a bad idea. Although, finding it can be a little troublesome. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise.

There are several ways you can earn Dragonhusk Shards, with the best way being through finding them in bonepiles in the Frost Islands, Flooded Forest, and Lava Caverns.

These are all of the locations you can find Dragonhusk Shards in the Frost Islands.

These are all of the locations you can find Dragonhusk Shards in the Flooded Forest.

Beyond visiting these locations in low-rank missions, you can also do various Village Quests to earn them. These quests will be in the two, three, four, and five-star range. After you’re done with the Village Quests, you can go through the one, two, and five-star Hub Quests, which are significantly tougher and designed for multiple hunters to complete. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain Dragonhusk Shards from slaying monsters.

We highly recommend visiting the Frost Islands and Flooded Forest early in your Monster Hunter Rise journey to obtain all of the Dragonhusk Shards you need to construct your starting gear.

We’ll be updating this guide with the Lava Caverns location shortly.