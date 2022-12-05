Where to get Dusk Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There seems to be a kind of Pokéball for about every situation these days. Knowing when to use each type of these items can help you quickly fill out your Pokédex or catch that shiny you have been hunting for a long time. In the case of Dusk Balls, these will help you catch nighttime Pokémon much easier than some other options you may have in your Bag. Here is how you can get yourself some Dusk Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Dusk Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there is a chance you can find Dusk Balls sitting on the ground in the open world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you likely will not grab many this way. They have a random chance to appear as small glimmers of light that you can pick up, but there are tons of items that can be obtained this way, making this not an ideal form of gathering them.

Instead, you will want to buy Dusk Balls from Delibird Presents and the Poké Mart located in Pokémon Centers. The problem is, they only appear in these storefronts after you have acquired all eight gym badges from defeating the Gym Leaders around the Paldea region. As soon as you are able to take on the Pokémon League, Dusk Balls will begin appearing in stores for 1,000 Pokémon Dollars or League Points a piece. You can buy as many as you want as long as you have the cash for them.

Dusk Balls are more effective at catching wild Pokémon during the night or in dark places like caves. This makes them ideal for catching Ghost Pokémon, but they will work on any creature you encounter when the sun is down. Just throw them out and fill out your Pokédex entries with this useful item.