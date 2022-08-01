Where to get Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fleshy Blant Pelals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the many resource materials you’ll want to find while exploring the game. These materials are critical to upgrading equipment and crafting Gems to put on your party members. Unfortunately, finding a Fleshy Blant Petal can be difficult, as it drops from a particular creature. This guide covers where you can get Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Fleshy Blant Petals drop off of the Zinnia Blants. You can find it in the Aetia Region, to the northeast of where you can discover Colony Gamma. We recommend completing the Going Beyond Power Hero Quest, which gives you the chance to add Teach to your party. You will likely encounter these monsters wandering around this area, around the middle of a pool of water, and further away from this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a slight chance these creatures will drop this item during the battle. We recommend farming this location, using the fast travel to make your way back to the start of the area, and then returning to fight them again. Each time you defeat them, they drop a handful of other materials, such as seeds. It shouldn’t take long to find what you’re looking for in this area, and you can return to it to fight more when they respawn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough of these resources, you can return to a rest area and begin crafting Gems. They’re used in several recipes, so having multiples of these in your inventory will be a good idea, and returning to this area is never a bad thing.