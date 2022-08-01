When you unlock a class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, your characters can level them up to rank 10. After they reach this level, they will be unable to go beyond this, and the game recommends you give them another class to master. However, rank 10 is not the highest level cap for these classes. You can go beyond this; unlocking it will be specific for each class. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase class rank in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to increase class level cap in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The only way to increase the class level cap for your characters is to progress through the story and complete side activities. There will be distinct side activities you need to finish to reach this point. For example, there will be a hero side story where you unlock greater potential for the Swordfight. This mission is a part of the story, so you won’t be able to miss this as you make your way through the game.

Another example is the Heavy Guard class. When you reach Swordmarch city, there will be rumors about training, and you will need to collect these rumors and then discuss them with your party members back at a meeting point. After you discuss these rumors, a Hero Side Story will unlock, and you will have the chance to increase the Heavy Guard class level cap, which is the one Lanz began with at the start of the game.

If you’re on the hunt for these class level cap increases, we recommend being patient and continuing through the game. You might not be at the point where you can do this. We recommend focusing on your Story Missions and completing those before being bogged down trying to find them.