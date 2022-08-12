There are plenty of different ingredients that you can discover across the world of Tower of Fantasy. Some of these ingredients are quite easy to find while others like to hide in the sand and scurry away when they see you. We are talking about Hermit Crabs. This creature of the sea can be a little difficult to find. This guide aims to show you exactly where you can find this small critter across the world of Tower of Fantasy.

Where to get Hermit Crabs in Tower of Fantasy

Unfortunately, you can’t just go down to the local pet store to pick yourself up a Hermit Crab in Tower of Fantasy. Instead, you need to search for them. You won’t be able to find Hermit Crabs at the beginning of the game. You will need to wait until you leave Astra and move on to Banges. Once you reach this location, you can start finding Hermit Crabs along the beaches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you read the description of the Hermit Crab in the game, it will tell you that you can find this creature along the beaches in Banges, Navia, and Crown. We have found the most luck finding Hermit Crabs around the beaches of southern Banges and Navia Bay. If you haven’t reached Navia yet, you can easily run up there and search the bay with little interference from enemies. When you find a Hermit Crab, you will need to hit it with a weapon before you can pick it up.

How to use Hermit Crabs

Hermit Crabs, like other ingredients, can be used when cooking to create various meals that will satiate your character and heal them. You can craft these meals at the various cooking stations found all across the map. Unless you need the Satiety points, you should avoid eating a Hermit Crab by itself. These creatures only provide two Satiety points and won’t heal you unless they are added to a dish.