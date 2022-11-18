Moon Stones are one of the evolution stones you can use in Pokémon games to evolve specific Pokémon. They return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you may need to track them down while exploring the Paldea region. They won’t be easy to find, and we’ve been able to locate them in a specific spot reliably. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Moon Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Moon Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A good way to find Moon Stones is by exploring the wild of Paldea, specifically the Asado Desert. This will be on the region’s west side, near Cascarrafa city. You will want to make sure you visit this location in your travels and take some time to explore the desert.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The desert has several hidden treasures you might not immediately notice. You want to keep on the lookout for the sparkling gems you see in the sands. You can pick up and add these items to your inventory. There’s a good chance you might find a Moon Stone while exploring the Asado Desert. Alternatively, we were also at a location to the north of the desert, Porto Marinada. You can find a lighthouse in the part of the region, and we picked up a Moon Stone while exploring the base of this structure. We recommend exploring this area and combing it until you find a Moon Stone.

Only a handful of Pokémon needs a Moon Stone to evolve. Regardless, having it in your bag will make sure you can complete your Pokédex with the final forms of Pokémon that need this item.