Where to get Nanab Berries in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Possibly the best berry to farm for additional health in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Nanab Berry. The banana-shaped item can be difficult to find in the wild, but there are a number of methods to get a gigantic collection of them in just a few minutes. Unlike other berries, the Nanab Berry can be given to a Pokémon to restore a third of their max health and can calm them down. Here’s where to look for them.

Nanab Berries are home to blue trees throughout the Hisui Region. As the blue trees may offer several other materials instead, we recommend looking for the ones located in The Heartwood — an area in the southern part of Obsidian Fieldlands (as marked below). This location normally bears around four blue trees that will have two to three Nanab Berries inside each. To grab the berries, simply throw your Pokémon’s ball at the tree and your Pokémon will attack it so that they drop.

It is also important to keep an eye out for Nanab Berry trees that shake. This is because Pokémon will pop out from them and reward you with as many as eight Nanab Berries once you defeat them. After they have been discovered, Nanab Berries can then be bought from Ginkgo Guild Member Merchants for just 200 Poké Dollars.

