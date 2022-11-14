Where to get Somber Smithing Stone 6 in Elden Ring – Best farming spots

With so many tough bosses to fight and dungeons to explore, Elden Ring is best enjoyed with a loadout of well-upgraded gear. But with so many kinds of upgrade material required for the wide roster of weapons, it can be tough to find exactly the right components to bump your damage up a notch. This is especially true for Somber Smithing Stones 6, which you’ll need to upgrade some of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm these Somber Smithing Stones, your best option is to find the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3. This will allow you to buy Somber Smithing Stones 5 and 6 directly from the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold, meaning you can effectively farm them by farming runes, which is a mush easier task.

To find the Somberstone Miner’s Bell bearing 3, though, you’ll need to have access to the Mountaintop of the Giants. This can be a tall task if you’re still early in the game, but once you get there, the Bell Bearing is easy to find by heading to the First Church of Marika at the location shown above.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once there, you can find the Bell Bearing on the corpse of a noble just outside the front door of the church.

Early Somber Smithing Stone 6 locations

If you haven’t reached the Mountaintop of the Giants yet, but are still in need of a Somber Smithing Stone 6, you do still have a few options for picking them up directly. Below are two of the easier options for getting them in the first half of the game.

Magnus the Beast Claw

Screenshot by Gamepur

This option is fairly straight forward, and it has the benefit of netting you two stones instead of one. The only tradeoff is it will also require a bit of a fight. First, head to the Writheblood Ruins on the Altus Plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the ruins, look for a red summoning sign in a small building off to the side of the main one. Take care, as this building (and the surrounding area) is filled with dogs that deal bleed damage. Activating this summoning sign will start a fight Magnus the Beast Claw, who will drop both stones upon defeat.

Mt Gelmir

Screenshot by Gamepur

For an option that doesn’t require a fight, you can head to Mt. Gelmir on the border of the Altus Plateau. From the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of grace, head southeast past the stone coffins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the cliffside here, there’s a corpse sitting in a chair where you’ll find a Somber Smithing Stone 6. Be careful, though, as his loyal wolf companion may not take kindly to you stealing his precious stone.