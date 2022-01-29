Where to get Spoiled Apricorns in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Spoiled Apricorns are a useful item in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Throwing them at a Pokémon distracts them and creates a window of opportunity to attack. While stealth is now a major factor into catching Pokémon, some will only be available to catch after weakening them in battling like in previous entries. The first Pokémon you’ll encounter with this requirement in the early game will be Shinx. However, even when you know their location, Spoiled Apricorns can be slightly difficult to find.

The good news is that Spoiled Apricorns can be found in the same trees as regular Apricorns. The bad news is that obtaining them seems to be based on luck. If you’re lucky, they’ll be added to your haul of Apricorns. Some Pokémon drop Spoiled Apricorns after being defeated in battle, such as Bidoof and Starly.

Another surefire way to gain Spoiled Apricorns is by taking advantage of the farm back at Juibilife Village. If you’re unfamiliar with its location, pull out your Arc Phone and look for the sprout icon that’s inside a square rectangle. The farm allows you to sew different types of crops for a fee, including Apricorns. Wait just a bit for them to grow and be harvested and you’ll have some Spoiled Apricorn included when your crop is ready.