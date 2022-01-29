Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Miller, the farmhand, needs help plowing a new field. As a member of the Survey Corps, it is up to you to find a Pokémon that is up to the challenge. It is time to search far and wide for a Pokémon strong enough to rip the dirt from the ground and prepare a new farm to feed the people of Jubilife Village. Here is how you complete the Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete the task of calming down Kleavor, you will notice more requests pop up around the village. Head over to the farm to find Miller. He works for the Agriculture Corps and needs help plowing the fields since the ground is too hard. He tasks you with finding a ground-type Pokémon that is sturdy enough to get the job done. Time to go searching.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding a ground-type Pokémon is easy. Head out to the Obsidian Fieldlands and make your way over to Deertrack Heights. You can get there easily from the Heights Camp. There are a lot of Geodude in this area that are perfect to complete the job. Of course, you can also make your way over to the Crimson Mirelands if you want a different Pokémon for the job. Once you have a ground-type Pokémon, head back to Miller for your reward.