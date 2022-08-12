There are plenty of ingredients to hunt down in Tower of Fantasy that you can use for cooking. These ingredients include meat, vegetables, and even fruits. Among the fruits you will find are Strawberries. These delectable little fruit receptacles are ready to be plucked and devoured, but first, you need to find them. Strawberries are one of the more difficult ingredients to locate. Here is where you can find them.

Where to get Strawberries in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to find Strawberries right away in Tower of Fantasy since they cannot be found in the Astra region. To get your hands on this ingredient, you will need to wait until you have at least reached chapter two of the story. During this time, you will be in the Banges region. From there, you will want to head north to the Navia region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at the info panel for Strawberries, the game will tell you that you can find Strawberries around shrubs in both the Navia and Crown regions. We have had the most luck finding Strawberries in the northwest part of the Navia region in the areas marked on the map above. These locations are on Raincaller Island around the bridge and on the cliffs. You can also find a fair number of potatoes this way as well.

How to use Strawberries

Like the other ingredients in the game, you can use Strawberries at cooking stations found around the map. If you have the required ingredients, you can create elaborate meals that will both satiate and heal your character. Strawberries are one of the few ingredients that are good to eat by themselves as well. Eating a Strawberry will heal your character for five percent of their health and give them two satiety points.