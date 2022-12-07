Herba Mystic is among some of the rare materials you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These are critical for some of the ingredients you’re going to make when you sit down at a picnic and make sandwiches, which boost your encounters with specific Pokémon or increase your chances of finding shiny ones. One of the Herba Mystica you want to track down is the Sweet Herba Mystica. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sweet Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way you can obtain Herba Mystica is when you reach the end of the game. You’ll need to work your way through the final area of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and then you need to go back through to defeat the Gym Leaders again. They will have more powerful Pokémon from your first encounter with them. After you’ve taken them out and completed the final tournament in the game, Jacq will reach out to you and request you start beating the five-star raids. This unlocks five-star raids for you to complete, and then you can work your way through six-star raids.

You have a good chance of obtaining multiple Herba Mystica by participating in five and six-star raids. However, you have a good chance of earning Sweet Herba Mystic by going after specific raids. Here’s the breakdown of all Pokémon that drop Sweet Herba Mystic in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All five-star raids with Sweet Herba Mystica

Amoonguss

Blissey

Cetitan

Delibird

Ditto

Dondozo

Dragapult

Drifblim

Eeletress

Froslass

Gengar

Glalie

Noivern

Palafin

Pawmot

Raichu

Sableye

Talonflame

Weavile

All six-star raids with Sweet Herba Mystica