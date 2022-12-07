Where to get Tofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
A vegan’s first choice.
With so many sandwich fillings and condiments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one might get confused about where they can get simple ingredients such as Tofu. Though it isn’t the most popular filling in the game, as it can only help you create nine different sandwiches, Tofu will be incredibly useful in making some of the best meals in the game. So, to get you those incredible sandwiches, here is where you can get Tofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Tofu location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has precisely four food stores. Each of them is depicted on the map by a little symbol that features a bottle and a fruit. These shops each offer a certain set of sandwich ingredients that are exclusive to them. Only the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia’s northern area, where the Electric-type gym leader resides, sells Tofu. The picture below shows the store’s precise location:
You must first earn at least five gym badges, though, to access Tofu on the menu. The item won’t be available in the store until then, and you won’t have any other options for getting it. Thankfully, you can rapidly obtain those badges if you battle the gym leaders in the proper order.
Tofu will cost ₽260 a piece, which is relatively more expensive than most sandwich ingredients.
Here is a summary of every sandwich you can create in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet using Tofu, along with a list of the additional items you’ll need and the meal power you will gain:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Great Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Catching Power: Dark Lv. 1
|Ultra Decadent Sandwich
|Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Watercress, Basil, Tofu, Red Onion, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt
|Exp. Point Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Master Decadent Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Watercress, Tofu, Smoked Fillet, Klawf Stick, Red Onion
|Title Power: Ghost Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
|Tofu Sandwich
|Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Great Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Ultra Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Master Tofu Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Title Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2
|Ultra Tower Sandwich
|Hamburger, Noodles, Potato Salad, Rice, Klawf Stick, Tofu, Olive Oil, Salt, Curry Powder
|Encounter Power: Steel Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Master Tower Sandwich
|Bitter Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Potato Salad, Noodles, Rice, Tofu, Klawf Stick, Hamburger, Curry Powder
|Title Power: Steel Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Exp. Point Power: Fighting Lv. 2