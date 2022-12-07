Where to get Tofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With so many sandwich fillings and condiments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one might get confused about where they can get simple ingredients such as Tofu. Though it isn’t the most popular filling in the game, as it can only help you create nine different sandwiches, Tofu will be incredibly useful in making some of the best meals in the game. So, to get you those incredible sandwiches, here is where you can get Tofu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Tofu location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has precisely four food stores. Each of them is depicted on the map by a little symbol that features a bottle and a fruit. These shops each offer a certain set of sandwich ingredients that are exclusive to them. Only the Aquiesta Supermarket in Levincia’s northern area, where the Electric-type gym leader resides, sells Tofu. The picture below shows the store’s precise location:

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must first earn at least five gym badges, though, to access Tofu on the menu. The item won’t be available in the store until then, and you won’t have any other options for getting it. Thankfully, you can rapidly obtain those badges if you battle the gym leaders in the proper order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tofu will cost ₽260 a piece, which is relatively more expensive than most sandwich ingredients.

Here is a summary of every sandwich you can create in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet using Tofu, along with a list of the additional items you’ll need and the meal power you will gain: