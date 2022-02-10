Where to get the Bloody Rod in Lost Ark

For players digging into Lost Ark with a fury, the Adventurer’s Tome has likely already been introduced. Featuring a litany of items and materials to collect, along with brutal enemies that need to be expunged from the lands.

The Bloody Rod is one such item for the continent of Rethramis, and it’s a brutal collectible to find. The Bloody Rod is the highest rarity of collectible for Rethramis as an Epic, and its drop rate appears to mirror that rarity. The best way to find the Bloody Rod is similar to other collectibles for the Adventurer’s Tome in Lost Ark.

Grind, grind, and grind some more.

Any enemy within the continent of Rethramis has a chance to drop collectibles. Whether the enemy is found within dungeons, secret dungeons, or in the overworld, all enemies have dropped collectibles for the Tome. The question is when, and that has yet to be officially answered: with ten hours of farming enemies on the Rethramis continent, entirely for collectibles, the Bloody Rod has not dropped.

Thankfully, as one of the higher rarity tiers for the Rethramis continent Adventurer’s Tome, players will only need to find one. Get comfortable, adventurers: this one is going to take a bit of work to find.