The Blue-Feathered Branchsword Talisman is an item you can equip in Elden Ring that will increase your character’s defenses when their health is low. If you’re in a tough spot, it’s a good way to keep yourself alive. Although, it may not be suitable against incredibly powerful enemies, such as a boss. Regardless, we do recommend grabbing it. This guide covers where to get the Blue-Feathered Branchsword Talisman in Elden Ring.

You’ll be able to find this item by looting it from a boss. The boss you’re looking for is an optional one called the Deathbird. It wanders around to the southeast of the Warmaster’s Shack, which you can visit in the Stormhill region, to the north of Limgrave, to the east of Stormveil Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to wait until nightfall, though. The Deathbird only appears in this area when it’s nighttime. You can use the site of grace at the Warmaster’s Shack to pass the time until nighttime and then hunt it down. There are a handful of Ogres and smaller enemies patrolling this region, and we recommend pulling the Deathbird away from them so you can focus on only fighting it. Despite its size, the Deathbird has a giant scythe that you’ll want to avoid during the battle and features a handful of close-range attacks.