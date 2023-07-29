Where to Get the Keratinos Blade and Gauntlet Blueprint in Warframe

Players will need the Keratinos Blade and Gauntlet to make the Keratnios weapon in Warframe, but they’ll also have to be willing to make a sacrifice. Players will need to turn these weapons in to level up their rank with the Necraloid Syndicate, something that could cripple them if they’re not prepared.

Thankfully, getting these blueprints won’t cripple players too much because they can be purchased. However, it’ll all depend on where they are in the story and how many resources they’ve got to spare. This guide explains how to get the Keratinous Blade and Gauntlet blueprint so it’s easy for players to attain a new weapon or upgrade their rank, whichever they’re prioritizing.

How to Get the Keratinos Blade and Gauntlet Blueprint in Warframe

To get the Keratinous Blade and Gauntlet blueprint in Warframe, players need to visit Father in the Necralisk. Each blueprint will cost 500 Entrati Standing, meaning players need 1,000 Standing for both and should work on increasing what they have if they want to grab two at once.

To earn Entrati Standing, players should visit Mother and complete bounties for her. Every bounty awards Mother Tokens, which can be turned in with Grandmother for 100 Standing per token. It’ll take players ten bounty completions from start to finish to earn the exact Entrati Standing required for these blueprints.

If players are going to be sacrificing the items they acquire to earn rank with the Necraloids, they should remember that it’s not required to build them first. The Necraloids just want the blueprints, so players can purchase them and turn them straight in without wasting any other resources along the way. Players can increase their rank further by purchasing higher-level items from Father and turning those in to the Necraloids.

Father will take in certain items and trade them with players for Father Tokens. This option appears under the Parts Requisition tab when interacting with Father. The items players can turn in include a collection of Deimos resources, which are pretty easy to acquire and, therefore a great source of Father Tokens in the long run.

Players are going to need Father Tokens to continue the process of increasing their rank with the Necraloid Syndicate. In our experience, the best thing to do is check in with Fther once per day to see what he’s up for trading for Father Tokens, and trade in as much of that resource as possible.