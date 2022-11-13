Where to get the Viridian Amber Medallion +2 in Elden Ring

So you’re a Tarnished in Elden Ring and you’re swinging that Colossal weapon around a lot, but you’ve noticed you can only swing that massive sword around maybe two or three times before you get absolutely winded. Stamina is your friend if you want to be an aggressive player in Elden Ring, and sometimes an extra push is what you need to maybe get one or two extra swings in for the best combo possible. One way to add more Stamina to your build is the Viridian Amber Medallion, and there are three versions of it in the game. The most effective version is the +2 variant, which can boost your Stamina stat by a flat gain of 15%.



Most physical damage builds or users of Colossal type weapons will see the most benefits out of this Talisman, as the percentage gain is based on the stat itself and not a base gain with a static value. So, if you’re using weapons that require lots of Stamina to get a full combo in, the extra 15% may allow for at least one extra swing before your Stamina is depleted. And that can make the difference, especially in more intense fights against players or more agile targets. Players also dumping more Runes into other stats may find this Talisman extremely useful due to the percentage-based gains as well, such as Sorcery or Incantation builds that require extremely high Faith or Intelligence.

Where to find the Viridian Amber Medallion +2 in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Viridian Amber Medallion +2, players will need to unlock access to Miquella’s Haligtree, a semi-secret area of the game found towards the end half of Elden Ring. The best place to start is from the Haligtree Town Plaza Site of Grace to jump across several rooftops to find the chest with the Talisman. From the Site of Grace, head south towards a roof with a dead body near a ledge. From this roof, the chest containing the Talisman will be two stories underneath this spot. Continue southeast from the corpse and jump down once. Jump across the gap immediate in front of you after jumping down, then turn immediately 180 degrees around, and make a running jump to the building below. The chest in the building will be guarded by a pack of zombies. Clear the room and claim your prize.