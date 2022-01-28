You’ll be on the lookout for several resources that you can use in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These resources are critical for you to craft several items that you’ll want to use as you explore the Hisui region, mainly to keep your Pokémon healthy and ready for battles. A critical item you’ll want to find are Vivichokes, a type of morning-dew bud. In this guide, we cover where to get Vivichokes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a handful of ways for you to add Vivichokes to your Satchel. A straightforward way to find them is to seek them out in the wild. They look like a small flower with blue leaves and a yellow center. If you can find this item in the wild, grab it, and you’ll automatically add it to your inventory. We’ve regularly discovered these in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other way to find Vivichokes is to receive them as a reward for beating or catching the Pokémon you encounter in the wild. Every so often, after defeating a Pokémon, there’s a chance they could drop an item, and we’ve received a few Vivichokes by doing this, such as defeating Drifloons in the Obsidian Fieldlands region.

You can take these to your crafting station and use them to create Revives when you have enough.