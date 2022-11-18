Where to get Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fire Stones are an item you’re going to use to evolve specific Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s one of the many evolution stones you can find while playing the game, and if you’re looking to reach the final Fire-type evolution for specific Pokémon, this will be a must-have find for you in the Paldea region. Here’s what you need to know about here to find Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Fire Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fire Stones are typically a rare drop in the game. However, one of the easier ways to track this item down is by making your way to one of the major cities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Mesagoza. You will want to make your way over here at some point to take on the Gym leader, testing your Pokémon team along the way against wild Pokémon and other trainers. If you want to unlock access to this area, make sure to take out the Dark-type Star Leader nearby, unlocking the path to reach this city.

When you arrive in the city, there’s a particular shop you want to visit to purchase a Fire Stone called Delibird Presents.

When you reach the city, make your way to the northwest part of the city, and you want to look with the Delibird colors on it, with the Delibird Pokémon symbol on it. This will be the correct store, and other store locations throughout Paldea that offer these stones.

It is important to note that they may not appear until you progress further in the game. This progression will be tied to completing the Victory Road, defeating Team Star Bosses, and encountering Titan Pokémon in the Path of Legends. If you do not see these stones for sale, continue working on the main objectives and exploring Paldea.