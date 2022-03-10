Where to go first in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

When you’re initially dropped into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s expansion, the Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ll go through the tutorial mission to learn about Odin’s purpose in Svartalfheim and the Hugr-Rip. However, shortly after you leave the Jordlber Shelter, you’re introduced to all of Svartalfheim, with no exact direction for you to go. You have an open-world adventure waiting for you. After starting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, where do you go first?

There are several options available to you. For those who prefer exploring and learning about the world available to you, we recommend simply wandering and investigating the many Synchronization points you can find throughout Svartalfheim. These points allow you to quickly fast travel around the map and open everything up for you to see. We usually recommend this for any of the more significant open-world portions of games, and Dawn of Ragnarok is easily the largest area for you to explore outside of the base game.

Next, we have the Dwarf Shelters for the primary mission Seeking Shelter. This is the only mission you have after you exit Jordlber Shelter and is the only direct arrow that gives you any direction when Dawn of Ragnarok truly begins. You can find these Shelters hidden throughout the world, indicated by the small mountain with the house icons. You can progress the story the quickest this way.

There’s also the Raid locations. There are several Raids you can partake in by exploring the rivers in Svartalfheim. You’ll be able to attack these locations for crucial resources, making it easier to upgrade your Hugr-Rip, allowing you to unlock a variety of powers for you to access particular locations, or bypass enemies.

Finally, the last thing we recommend is to focus on exploring Svartalfheim. As you explore the map and find additional locations, you’ll still have plenty of Wealth, Mysteries, and Artifacts to find by adventuring throughout the map.

None of these answers are right or wrong. It all comes down to what you want to do, and what interests you when playing Dawn of Ragnarok. It’s easy to be overwhelmed when you initially begin the expansion, so try to find something that makes it comfortable for you and take it one step at a time while playing as Odin.